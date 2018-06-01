Girls tennis: Trumbull High defeats Pomperaug in Class L

The Trumbull High girls tennis team split matches in the Class L state tournament.

Coach Vic Sesto’s 24th-seeded Eagles defeated No. 9 seed Pomperaug from Southbury, 5-2, in the qualifying round before dropping a 6-1 decision to No. 8 New Canaan.

Trumbull 5 Pomperaug 2

Singles

Unique Akinloye (T) def. Lila Vogel 6-0, 6-2

Zoe Klein (P) def. Julia Louw 6-3, 6-0

Lauren Louw (T) def. Meghan Kennedy 6-2, 6-1

Symphony Akinloye (T) def. Francesca Dumont 6-4, 6-3

Doubles

Amelia Grasso/Laine Neufeld (T) def. Catherine Lebel/Morgan Darby 6-3, 6-4

Victoria Gagas/Kira Nyklicek (P) def. Evani Dalal/Leilani Brown 3-6, 6-4, 10-6 (Super Tie-breaker)

Libby Liggins/ Isabella Basic (T) def. Meredith Shimer/Kaitlyn Bell 4-6, 7-6 (2), 10-8 (Super Tie-breaker)

Trumbull 9-8 Pomperaug 12-4

First Round

New Canaan 6, Trumbull 1

Singles

Ashley Walker (NC) def. Unique Akinloye 6-0, 6-0

Maddy Wilson (NC) def. Julia Louw 6-1, 6-2

Caroline Mayock (NC) def. Lauren Louw 6-0, 6-0

Symphony Akinloye (T) def. Sophie Gardner 7-5, 2-6, 10-8 (Super Tie-breaker)

Doubles

Jenny Loomis/Cassidy Little (NC) def. Amelia Grasso/Laine Neufeld 6-0, 6-0

Chloe Sigg/Jordyn Lee (NC) def. Evani Dalal/Leilani Brown 6-1, 6-2

Imogen Smith/Liz Gehnrich (NC) def. Libby Liggins/Isabella Basic 6-0, 6-0

New Canaan 14-3 Trumbull 9-9