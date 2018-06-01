Girls tennis: Trumbull High defeats Pomperaug in Class L

The Trumbull High girls tennis team split matches in the Class L state tournament.
Coach Vic Sesto’s 24th-seeded Eagles defeated No. 9 seed Pomperaug from Southbury, 5-2, in the qualifying round before dropping a 6-1 decision to No. 8 New Canaan.
Trumbull 5 Pomperaug 2
Singles
Unique Akinloye (T) def. Lila Vogel 6-0, 6-2
Zoe Klein (P) def. Julia Louw 6-3, 6-0
Lauren Louw (T) def. Meghan Kennedy 6-2, 6-1
Symphony Akinloye (T) def. Francesca Dumont 6-4, 6-3
Doubles
Amelia Grasso/Laine Neufeld (T) def. Catherine Lebel/Morgan Darby 6-3, 6-4
Victoria Gagas/Kira Nyklicek (P) def. Evani Dalal/Leilani Brown 3-6, 6-4, 10-6 (Super Tie-breaker)
Libby Liggins/ Isabella Basic (T) def. Meredith Shimer/Kaitlyn Bell 4-6, 7-6 (2), 10-8 (Super Tie-breaker)
Trumbull 9-8 Pomperaug 12-4
First Round
New Canaan 6, Trumbull 1
Singles
Ashley Walker (NC) def. Unique Akinloye 6-0, 6-0
Maddy Wilson (NC) def. Julia Louw 6-1, 6-2
Caroline Mayock (NC) def. Lauren Louw 6-0, 6-0
Symphony Akinloye (T) def. Sophie Gardner 7-5, 2-6, 10-8 (Super Tie-breaker)
Doubles
Jenny Loomis/Cassidy Little (NC) def. Amelia Grasso/Laine Neufeld 6-0, 6-0
Chloe Sigg/Jordyn Lee (NC) def. Evani Dalal/Leilani Brown 6-1, 6-2
Imogen Smith/Liz Gehnrich (NC) def. Libby Liggins/Isabella Basic 6-0, 6-0
New Canaan 14-3 Trumbull 9-9