The St. Joseph girls track and field team took fifth at the Class MM state meet.

Nia Christie placed second in the 100 hurdles (15.55) and the high jump (5-2) for coach Gary Schmidlin’s Cadets.

Olivia Johnson finished second in the long jump (17-10.5) and fourth in the triple jump (34-11).

Kayla Clark was fourth in the hurdles (15.85) and sixth in the high jump (5-0).

Emily Fedor finished eighth in the 300 hurdles (50.22).

St. Joseph will next compete at the State Open on Monday.