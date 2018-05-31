Golf: Tashua Knolls Senior Men’s Club Board Tournament

The Tashua Knolls Senior Men’s Club J.J. Mulry Memorial Golf Tournament on May 16, held at the Tashua Knolls Golf course, had 38 teams and 76 players participate.

The Low Gross was won by Tom Kascak and Jack Brennan with an 78.

Joseph Banas and John DiBella were in second with an 80.

In third place were Jon Cady and Bob Oleyar with an 81.

In fourth were John Thelan and Bob Walton with an 82.

In fifth place were Bill Walsh and Bill Olmstead with an 82.

In sixth place were Jim Sparks and Bob Flemming with an 83.

The winners for the Low Net had Richard Freeman and Mark Reed finish in first place with a 58.

In second were Angelo Cordone and Bob Wolfe with a 61.

Third place went to Gerald Onofrio and Gary Montabana with a 62.

John Strich and Robert Gregory took fourth with a 62.

Bob Winston and Mark Ryan had a 62 for fifth place.

Jack Miller and Dick Land made sixth place with a 63.

The closest to the pin on the third hole went to Peter Van Zyl at 79 inches.

The closest to the hole on 17 was Tom Kascak at 44 inches.