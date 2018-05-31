Trumbull Times

College rowing: Holy Cross next stop for Nick Stachurski

By Trumbull Times on May 31, 2018 in High School Sports, Sports Features ·

Nick Stachurski is pictured with Athletic Director Tom Curran, mother Susan Sieber and Pres. Rev. Tom Simisky, S.J.

Fairfield Prep’s Nick Stachurski has committed to row next year for the Holy Cross rowing team.

Stachurski, a Trumbull native, has helped the Prep crew team to a NEIRA championship in the fall season as well as a place in the prestigious Head of the Charles Regatta.

In the classroom, Stachurski is a member of the National Honor Society and the Spanish Honors Society.

In addition, Stachurski is a member of the Cardinal Key Club, Prep Environmental Club and the Campus Ministry program.

He volunteers at the Middlebrooks Farms senior living center for his service work.

