College rowing: Holy Cross next stop for Nick Stachurski

Fairfield Prep’s Nick Stachurski has committed to row next year for the Holy Cross rowing team.

Stachurski, a Trumbull native, has helped the Prep crew team to a NEIRA championship in the fall season as well as a place in the prestigious Head of the Charles Regatta.

In the classroom, Stachurski is a member of the National Honor Society and the Spanish Honors Society.

In addition, Stachurski is a member of the Cardinal Key Club, Prep Environmental Club and the Campus Ministry program.

He volunteers at the Middlebrooks Farms senior living center for his service work.