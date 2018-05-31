College baseball: Ben Fero to play for Stony Brook

Trumbull High senior Ben Fero will attend Stony Brook University in Long Island in the fall and will be a welcome addition to head coach Matt Senk’s baseball program.

“I chose Stony Brook because of the coaching staff and the overall atmosphere,” said Fero who will major in economics. “As soon as I entered the campus I just got the feeling I was going to love it there.”

Senk has been at the helm at Stony Brook for the past 28 seasons and has had 47 players sign professional contracts with 25 players getting drafted by Major League Baseball.

The Seawolves drew national attention in 2012, advancing to their very first College World Series appearance. Stony Brook finished at 28-21 this season and will be graduating six senior pitchers.

“I believe I will get an opportunity to work out of the bullpen,” said Fero. “Depending on how well I do, I can work my way into a starter’s role.”

Fero came onto the scene at Trumbull varsity baseball midway through his sophomore year. Last season he established himself as one of the top pitchers in the FCIAC, going 4-2 on the hill and recording a no-hitter against Fairfield Warde.

“It really has been a pleasure to watch Ben develop into an All-State caliber pitcher over the last two and a half seasons,” Trumbull head coach Phil Pacelli said. Ben made his varsity debut about half way through his sophomore season and hasn’t looked back since. He is a fierce competitor while on the mound and he hates to lose. He has that killer instinct out there and his teammates feed off of it.

“We are very tough to beat when Ben is pitching. He works hard at his craft and has been a pleasure to coach. “Stony Brook University is getting a tough, competitive young man and I have no doubt that Ben will succeed at the next level.”

Stony Brook is a Division 1 program playing out of the American East Conference with home games at Joe Nathan Field. The Seawolves are preparing to compete in the American East Conference Tournament with hopes of making another run in the NCAA tournament.

“I play Baseball U in the summer and we partake in many tournaments instead of leagues,” said Fero, who posted a 1.13 ERA in 15 appearances at the Perfect Game National Tournament.

In 2016, Fero made the All-Tourney team at the WWBA Underclass World championships in Ft. Myers, Florida. In 2017 he received honorable mention for the Underclass All-American team.

Fero was named to the All-West Division of the FCIAC last season, and is well on his way to recognition again this season posting a 4-0 record with an 0.84 ERA for the 12-7 Trumbull Eagles. He has 41 strikeouts and only seven walks in 33 innings.

“I’m very blessed and excited to have this opportunity to play collegiate baseball,” said the 6-1, 190-pound right hander. “My goals are to go in there and work as hard as I can for as long as I can trying to make an impact. I’m certainly going to make the most of this opportunity.”