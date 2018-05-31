Softball: Cadets to visit top-ranked Northwestern

St. Joseph will play No 1 Northwestern in the Class M state quarterfinals on Friday at 3.

Northwestern (22-0) has posted victories over Nonnewaug 8-5 and Oxford 4-3.

Coach Jeff Babineau’s ninth-seeded Cadets topped No. 8 Wolcott High, 6-1, on Wednesday.

St. Joseph (19-4) opened states with a 6-0 win over Plainfield (11-11).

Kaitlin Capobianco had three hits and three RBIs.

Madison Fitzgerald had three hits and two runs scored.

Payton Doiron had nine strikeouts in throwing a two-hitter.

Madison Kelley and Kacee Hirst each had a hit

Plainfield 000 000 0 0 2 1

St Joseph 100 023 x 6 14 1

Batteries: Plainfield: Kacee Hirst (L) and Madison Kelley

SJ: Payton Doiron (W) and Charlee Horton