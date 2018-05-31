Softball: Julia Huzi bats Trumbull into state quarters

Julia Huzi hit a two-run single with two out in the bottom of the seventh inning to lift the Trumbull High softball team to a 5-4 victory over visiting Middletown High in a CIAC Class LL state tournament second round game on Wednesday.

Coach Jacqui Sheftz’ second-seeded Eagles (20-1) will host 10th-seeded Newtown High (17-5) in the quarterfinals on Friday at 4.

The Nighthawks defeated No. 7 Fairfield Ludlowe, 6-3.

Huzi’s game-winning hit made a winner out of Mackenzie Bruggeman, who went the distance and struck out eight.

The freshman allowed six hits.

Trumbull took a 3-0 lead in the home third, with Alexa Adinolfi keying the rally with an RBI double.

Middletown (13-9), the 18th seed, scored runs in the fourth and sixth innings before taking a 4-3 lead with two runs in the top of the seventh.