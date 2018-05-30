Trumbull Times

Girls lacrosse: St. Joseph falls to top-seeded Daniel Hand

By Trumbull Times on May 30, 2018 in FCIAC, High School Sports, Sports Features ·

The Cadets’ Lilia Ivanovich scored three goals.

St. Joseph’s girls lacrosse team lost to top-seeded Daniel Hand, 19-9, in a Class M state tournament first round game in Madison on Wednesday.

Kate Condron (assist) and Lilia Ivanovich each scored three goals for coach Leeland Gray’s 16th-seeded Cadets (10-8).

Abbey Ivanovich had two goals and an assist against the 15-2-0 Tigers.

Jettke Gray had two goals and won 13 draw controls.

Erin Owens made 13 saves.

St. Joseph opened states last Friday with a 15-11 qualifying round victory over No. 17 Sacred Heart Academy of Hamden.

Condron scored five goals and earned five draw controls.

Annie McNeil scored four goals with a draw control.

Lilia Ivanovich scored four goals and Abbey Ivanovich had two goals.

Jettke Gray won 12 draw controls and Owens made 11 saves.

