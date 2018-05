Trumbull High defeated Danbury High, 3-0 (25-22, 25-14, 25-20) in the first round of the Class L boys volleyball state tournament on Wednesday.

Seeded eighth, coach Tamara DeBerry’s Eagles (16-6) will visit top-seeded Staples High (20-0) in second round action on Friday at 6.

Ninth-seeded Danbury finished at 12-9.

Andrew Menjivar had 29 assists, 13 digs, five kills and three blocks.

Nick Johnson had 20 digs.

Matt Yellen had 13 kills, 11 digs, three assists and 12 service points.