School News

Frenchtown School

For the month of May, the Kindness Club collected snack bags and small water bottles or juice boxes for the food pantry for this summer.

The Fathers’ Club is sponsoring Family Day on Saturday, June 2. Information has been sent home.

Field Day, with a Bingo theme, will be held on Wednesday, June 6, with a rain date of Tuesday, June 12. Grades 3, 4 and 5 will participate from 9-10:30 a.m., and grades K, 1 and 2 will participate from 1-2:30 p.m. Parents can eat lunch with their children during their regular lunch shift on Field Day.

Kinderfest will be held on Friday, June 8, in the cafetorium.

Grade 3’s Flag Day presentation will be held on Thursday, June 14.

5th Grade graduation is on Wednesday, June 20.

Wednesday, June 20, is a full day of school for children.

On Thursday, June 21, there will be the following activities:

9 a.m. — Fifth Grade Clap Out (Parents are invited)

10:15 a.m. — Third and fourth grade awards assembly

11:30 a.m. — Kindergarten, first and second grade awards assembly

It is also the last day of school, due to the addition of the snow days added to the end of the year. It is a legal day dismissal at 1 p.m. No lunch will be served.

Spring photos have been sent home. Pay for the pictures you want to keep or return any pictures you don’t want to purchase. Pictures may also be purchased online at mylifetouch.com. Reminders have been sent home.

Frenchtown has improved our online presence. Visit/follow Frenchtown’s Twitter Feed and visit Frenchtown’s updated website.

Twitter Feed: twitter.com/FrenchtownElem Website: frenchtownelementary.com

We are collecting Box Tops for Education. Send in your box stops to earn money for Frenchtown.

Frenchtown is enrolled in Big Y’s Education Express program which ends in December. Our school ID # is 7345. We earn points to earn free educational supplies and equipment. Enroll your Big Y card at bigy.com/rs/educationexpress

For communication from the PTA, enroll in MySchoolAnywhere for email communications, volunteer signup, directories and more from the Frenchtown PTA. Register at join.myschoolanywhere.com. Invitation code is 0661130. After registering and getting your login information you can install the free app from the iTunes App Store or Google Play.

Trumbull Community Television — Keeping Trumbull Connected, can be seen on Spectrum: Channel 194 and Vantage: Channel 6019.

Thank you to all who enrolled their ShopRite card in the ShopRite for Education program. We earned points and were able to use them to order items for our Maker Stations in the Learning Commons.