Dance: Performance and participatory

Double Up Dance, June 24, 10:30 a.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Dance recital. Tickets $25. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Dancing at Dusk: Reena Shah, June 27, 5 p.m., Caramoor Center for Music and Arts, 149 Girdle Ridge Rd., Katonah. Tickets $14. Info: caramoor.org.

Ballet Under the Stars, July 15, 7:30 p.m., Ives Concert Park on the WCSU Westside campus, 43 Lake Ave. Danbury. The Connecticut Ballet will present Ballet under the Stars featuring Pulse by Darrell Grand Moultrie. A free onstage Ballroom Class will be offered from 6 to 7 p.m. with Ted Thomas. Tickets $10. Info: ivesconcertpark.com.