Obituary: Sarah Cynthia Koury, 19, of Trumbull

Sarah Cynthia Koury, 19, of Trumbull, went to be with the Lord on May 20, 2018 as a result of a ruptured splenic artery aneurysm. She was born as a triplet on January 22, 1999, in New Haven, CT.

Sarah is survived by her parents, Mace and Marcy Koury, of Trumbull; sister Erika; and triplet brothers Kyle and Dylan, also of Trumbull; maternal grandparents Jim and Cindy Booth of Hornell, NY and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and a host of cherished friends, all of whom loved her dearly. She is predeceased by her paternal grandparents, Richard and Lucille Koury, of Santa Rosa Beach, FL. Sarah never failed to make her family and friends smile, with a smile that would melt your heart.

Sarah graduated with Honors with Distinction from Trumbull High School, and was inducted into the Spanish Honor Society and the National Honor Society. Sarah was a World Scholar at the University of Delaware and studied in Madrid, Spain in the fall of her freshman year, where she was studying International Business.

Sarah was a member of the Gamma Sigma Sigma sorority and Nichols United Methodist church, where she taught Sunday school. She loved to travel and had visited many countries, including Spain, Australia, New Zealand, England, France, Greece, Italy, Amsterdam, and Morocco. Every place she traveled was her new favorite place.

Sarah had a great passion for ethnic food and cupcakes. She loved every genre of music and played it out loud so everyone knew when she entered a room. She lived each day to the fullest, dancing while she did. She often said, “We travel, some of us forever, to seek other states, other lives, other souls.”

A memorial service for family and friends will be held on June 2nd, 2018 at Nichols United Methodist Church at 11 a.m. A celebration of Sarah’s life will be held immediately following.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Sarah Koury Foundation which will support Trumbull High School and University of Delaware scholarships as well as medical research in support of the conditions that took her life. Donations can be sent to the Sarah Koury Foundation, 1958 Huntington Turnpike, Trumbull, CT 06611.

Sarah was a beautiful person, inside and out, with a heart for God. She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her, most especially her family.