Trumbull routs West Haven in boys lax

Trumbull High’s boys lacrosse team piled up the goals in a 21-1 throttling of visiting West Haven in the Class L state tournament qualifying round on Saturday morning.

With the victory, the No. 11 Eagles advanced to Wednesday’s first round and a visit to No. 6 Ridgefield. Opening faceoff is at 4:30 p.m.

No. 22 West Haven never had a chance against the Eagles, but Trumbull coach Kim Kammerman was pleased with how his team members stayed on task.

“We’ve talked about it all year. It never matters who we play. It only matters about us,” Kammerman said. “The expectation level of the position is the same regardless of who is out there. I think they stayed focused.”

The Eagles got goal and/or assist contributions from 11 players.

Vincent DiLeo scored four goals, Luke Kammerman had three goals and five assists, and Ryan Paganelli and James O’Brien also netted hat tricks to pace the Eagle offense.

Riley Usher and Dan Coppoli both scored twice. Reese Remeika recorded a goal and two assists, and Andrew Tinnesz, Garrett Lapham and Shea Grant added tallies. Peter Raverta tacked on an assist.

Maxwell Bowen was dominant in the faceoff circle, winning 18 of 21 draws. Aidan Clark led the Eagles with a trio of groundball scoops.

This may have been the last game on the familiar home turf at McDougall Stadium for seniors on the Trumbull High boys lacrosse team. Trumbull would need a win over FCIAC rival Ridgefield, which defeated the Eagles 10-4 in a regular season game May 10, and No. 19 New Milford to upset No. 3 Hall in order to compete at home again.

“We’re excited for the opportunity to play, and the challenge. We’ll see what happens,” Kammerman said. “You never know. We’re just happy to be playing.”

Many of the Eagles have been playing together for a long time.

“I’ve coached my son and his friends in youth lacrosse the last 10-12 years. They’re all part of the family,” Kammerman said of the senior class, including captains Luke Kammerman, Raverta, Tinnesz and Alec Neubauer.

Luke Kammerman noted that, in being an actual part of the coach’s family, he has the advantage of getting tips at home. “He’s a key person to my success,” Luke said of his dad.

Regardless of when and where Trumbull’s last game ends up taking place, the Eagles know with the season winding down that the run is nearly over.

“It’s a little bittersweet to come out to your last game here. We all fought hard,” Luke Kammerman said.