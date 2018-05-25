Trumbull Times

Ryan’s Rebels Kids Fishing Derby next week

By Donald Eng on May 25, 2018

The second annual Kids Fishing Derby to benefit Ryan’s Rebels will be held on Saturday, June 2 from 9 to noon at Twin Brooks Park. Participants should come early to register.

Organizers will provide bait. Prizes will be awarded for age groups up to 14. There also will be raffle prizes including a charter fishing trip, a week-long summer sailing camp and kayak rentals.

This is a catch-and-release event. Rain or shine. For information call 203-231-3868.

Ryan’s Rebels is a local charity in memory of Ryan Joyce. Funds raised through Ryan’s Rebels will be donated to children and families affected by neuroblastoma and other pediatric cancers.

