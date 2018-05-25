Trumbull Times

Police arrest 57-year-old man who allegedly flashed buttocks at teen in mall

By Donald Eng on May 25, 2018 in Lead News, News, Police & Fire ·

A Wilton man has been arrested on indecent exposure charges after allegedly flashing his buttocks at a pair of teenage shoppers inside the Westfield Target store. The incident occured March 24 and police made the arrest May 22, according to reports.

Police received a complaint from a local teen who said that while shopping at the store with a friend, a man later identified as Joseph Bear, 57, exposed his buttocks to them. Video surveillance confirmed the complaint, police said. Bear returned to the store April 6 and again was reportedly acting suspiciously and attempting to expose his buttocks to shoppers. On this occasion police were able to identify Bear and connect him to the March 24 incident.

Police got a warrant for Bear’s arrest and he turned himself in May 22. He was charged with risk of injury to a child and public indecency. Bond was $50,000 for court June 4.

Related posts:

  1. Police investigate bomb threat at Trumbull High, school will be open Friday
  2. Missing golf course equipment found in resident's garage
  3. Trumbull Police warn of Anthem 'phishing' scam
  4. Woman thanks police after purse was snatched
Previous Post Ability Beyond’s gala raises $700,000 for people with disabilities Next Post Ryan's Rebels Kids Fishing Derby next week
About author
Donald Eng

Donald Eng


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Trumbull Times

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Trumbull Times, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress