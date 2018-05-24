Officers named to leadership roles

Two longtime Trumbull police officers have earned larger roles in the leadership of the department. Deputy Chief Glenn C. Byrnes has been named to the newly created position of assistant chief. Lt. Leonard Scinto has been promoted to deputy chief. The two officially received their promotions at a department ceremony last week.

“Assistant Chief Byrnes and Deputy Chief Scinto have both been with the department for more than 30 years, and are well deserving of their new roles,” said police Chief Michael Lombardo. “They have exhibited the highest standards of professionalism and I am very confident in both of their abilities.”

Byrnes began his career with the Trumbull police in 1985, and was promoted to sergeant in 1995 and lieutenant in 2002. He is a former president of the Fairfield County Detectives Conference and continues to serve on the conference’s Training Committee. A deputy chief since 2006, Byrnes previously headed the Internal Standards office, where he was in charge of investigating civilian complaints. He also is a graduate of the prestigious FBI National Academy. Based in Quantico, Va., the National Academy is a 12-week course of study that offers education in the highest standards of law enforcement, and departments typically have to apply years in advance to send a single officer to take the class, Lombardo said.

Scinto, now in his 34th year as a Trumbull officer, is a former detective who was promoted to lieutenant in 2013. Among his career accomplishments is completing the department’s comprehensive policy manual, a crucial step in achieving department accreditation from the Virginia-based Commission on Accreditation, an independent rating authority.

“To be accredited is to have our department recognized as operating with the highest standards,” Lombardo said. “It requires years of work and dedication, and a commitment to public safety.”

Scinto also has served as shift commander since 2016 and as firearms and use-of-force instructor for the past 19 years.