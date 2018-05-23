Devlin wins unanimous endorsement for State House

Fairfield and Trumbull Republicans May 16 unanimously endorsed Laura Devlin as their candidate for the 134th District House Seat.

State Senator Tony Hwang who nominated Devlin for re-election said, “I’m thrilled to nominate Laura Devlin for State Representative for the 134th Assembly District. She has a tremendous tenacity to do what is right. Her tenacity and courage in representing her community are what sets her apart. The people of the 134th should be very grateful for Laura. She is willing to make the hard decisions we need at the State Capitol”

In accepting the nomination, Devlin said, “I am honored and proud to accept the nomination for re-election to the 134th assembly district. We are making progress, but there is much more to do, and I am committed to helping return Connecticut to a place where people can afford to live, work, raise a family, and retire. I hear from people every day who say they fear they may have to leave Connecticut due to its high taxes and costs. We can do better, and I’m committed to helping achieve that goal.”

During the past two legislative sessions, Laura joined Republicans in keeping a focus on the state budget, helping to offer alternatives to the radical revenue-raising concepts floated by the majority. “I firmly believe our state has a spending problem, not a revenue problem. Adding new taxes and tolls while threatening rail fare hikes and bus service reductions are not the solution to our state’s woes,” said Devlin.

For Connecticut to thrive, we need to restore fiscal stability and predictability with prioritized spending and discipline. During the last two legislative sessions, we’ve been able to take steps in that direction through compromise budgets that included spending and revenue caps.”

“As a result, we’ve been able to restore education and municipal funding, protect our seniors by funding the Medicare Savings Program, make good on promises to teachers with pension and health care contributions, while also phasing in tax exemptions for pension and social security benefits. We must continue to move Connecticut forward, not back,” she said

During the legislative session, Devlin also supported bi-partisan legislation that ensures women continue to have the ten essential health benefits, which include, among other things, laboratory services, pediatric services, maternity and newborn care, and mental health services. Additionally, Devlin supported legislation to which works to restore the state’s energy efficiency program, protect our state-owned open space constitutionally, and worked with Fairfield legislators to better protect students with life-threatening food allergies. Devlin was also proud of a bill she supported which assists service members with “other than honorable discharge” status that suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder or traumatic brain injury, which can manifest as military misconduct.

Devlin is a member of the legislatures’ Transportation Committee, the powerful tax-writing Finance, Revenue and Bonding committee, where she also serves on the Transportation Bonding Subcommittee, and she is the ranking Republican leader on the Government Administration and Elections Committee. During Laura’s four years in Hartford, she has received praise and appreciation from legislative colleagues on both sides of the aisle for her direct style and willingness to collaborate.

Devlin considers her legislative service as “among the most rewarding experiences of her life.” She thanked constituents for their questions and comments and told family and friends their continued full support has been and remains critical to her work in Hartford.

Laura is a small business owner and has lived in Fairfield for over 20 years with her husband and two children.