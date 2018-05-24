Upcoming at the Trumbull Senior Center for May and June

The following programs are listed for May and June at the Trumbull Senior Center.

The Center at 23 Priscilla Place is open Thursday evenings until 7 p.m. For more information and to RSVP, call 203-452-5199, unless otherwise noted.

The Center provides transportation for medical, social, and nutritional needs to Trumbull residents who are age 60 and over and/or age 55-59 and disabled, five days a week. Rides are for those traveling to and from the senior center, medical appointments, legal appointments and nutrition programs.

The Senior Center provides medical transportation within the following towns/cities: Trumbull, Bridgeport, Stratford, Monroe, and Shelton. Contact Ashley Grace at 203-452-5137 to schedule a ride.

Lunch and Movie — Friday, May 25, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Sponsored by Ludlowe Center for Health and Rehabilitation. Feature film: Victoria and Abdul. A young clerk from India participates in Queen Victoria’s golden jubilee and helps the queen see the world through a new set of eyes. Starring: Judi Dench and Ali Fazal.

The Book Club — June Book: Sand Castle Girls, by Chris Bohjalian. Discussion: Monday, June 4, 11 a.m.



Barnum Festival Senior Dance — Tuesday, June 5, noon-3 p.m. Enjoy an afternoon of dancing, food and fun at Captain’s Cove Seaport in Bridgeport. Tickets can be purchased at the front desk. $5 each, which includes a light lunch and a door prize. Seating is limited so purchase your tickets fast. Call for more information.



Fire Safety — Tuesday, June 5, 2 p.m. Join Trumbull’s Fire Marshall, Meghan Murphy, for a presentation on fire safety tips. Refreshments will be served. Call for more information and to RSVP.



Lunch and Learn — Count It, Lock It, Drop It. Wednesday, June 6, 10:30 a.m. Join Dena Miccinello, from TPAUD, our wellness nurse, Victoria Benoit, Trumbull EMS and Stop and Shop Pharmacy for a discussion to learn how to protect yourself and your loved ones from opioid and medication misuse and abuse. This presentation will cover proper medication storage, proper disposal and tips on how to help if you come across someone in an opioid overdose. Lunch will be served. RSVP.



Good Sleep As We Age — Monday, June 11, 10:30 a.m. Join us for an informative discussion about the importance of healthy sleeping habits. Snacks will be provided by Visiting Angels. RSVP.



Murder, Magic and Mayhem play — Wednesday, June 13, 1 p.m. The Trumbull Senior Center’s Drama Club presents a murder mystery comedy play. Refreshments will be served. RSVP.



Birdhouse and Birdfeeder Craft — Monday, June 18, 1 p.m. Join the Trumbull Nature and Arts Center for a neat, birdhouse/birdfeeder decorative craft. $4 per person, all supplies included. RSVP.



Veteran Benefit Screenings — Tuesday, June 19, 12:30 p.m. Ramon Agusto, from Connecticut Department of Veterans Affairs, returns to screen Veterans and their surviving spouses for all Veteran’s benefits. Bring your discharge papers. Membership is not required to meet Ramon. RSVP.



Lunch and Bingo at Middlebrook Farms — Tuesday, June 19, 12:30 p.m. Join your friends at Middlebrook Farms for a fun game of Bingo. Lunch will be served. RSVP.



Author talk with Charles Slack — Wednesday, June 20, 10:30 a.m. Trumbull resident and author Charlie Slack’s book, Liberty’s First Crisis (Atlantic Monthly Press, 2015), tells of America’s first great battle over free speech, in 1798. He will discuss how that epic battle informs our current national struggles over our most essential freedom. RSVP.



Bigelow Tea presentation — Thursday, June 21, 1 p.m. Join Bigelow Tea for a presentation about their different variety of teas and the health benefits of drinking tea. Refreshments will be served. RSVP.



Monthly birthday party — Friday, June 22, 11:30 a.m. Come celebrate our June birthdays. Cake and coffee will be served. This event is sponsored by SYNERGY Homecare. RSVP.



Super Bingo — Friday, June 22, 1-3 p.m. (Bus leaves at 2:30 p.m.). $5 gift cards and refreshments. Sponsored by the Senior Commission and SYNERGY Homecare. RSVP.

Organic vs. non-organic — Wednesday, June 27, 10:30 a.m. Veronica G. Waks, ND, licensed naturopathic physician, will be present to discuss different contemporary naturopathic approaches to healing with insights of a medical doctor. Come and try something organic. Call for more information and to RSVP.



Lunch and movie — Friday, June 29, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Feature film: The Post. The staff of the Washington Post face a huge dilemma about whether or not to post a very top secret article in their paper. Starring: Tom Hanks and Meryl Streep. Sponsored by Ludlowe Center for Health and Rehabilitation.