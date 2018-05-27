Trumbull Times

Religious news and upcoming paper shredding fundraising event

By Julie Miller on May 27, 2018 in Lead News ·

Paper shredding fundraising event — The Parish of Saint Catherine of Siena is hosting a paper shredding fund-raising event on Saturday, June 2, from 9 a.m.-noon, rain or shine.

All kinds of paper and documents will be shredded while you wait by a professional shredding truck. No need to remove staples or paperclips. Individuals and businesses are most welcome.

The cost is $10 for one standard archive box, or $25 for three boxes. Payment can be made by cash or check, payable to St. Catherine of Siena. For information, call 203-377-3133 or send an email to [email protected]  Destroying your confidential documents helps to protect you and your customers from theft and identity fraud. Take advantage of the convenience and security of having your sensitive household and business records destroyed by a professional service. Sponsored by Catholic Way Investments, LLC, catholicwayinvestments.com.

 

St. Catherine of Siena Church Is located at 220 Shelton Road, Trumbull. For information on any of the following listings, call 203-377-3133.

Confession — Confession and Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament is offered every Tuesday, from 7-8:30 p.m. The opportunity for both anonymous and face-to- face confessions will be available.

Corpus Christi —The Solemnity of Corpus Christi on Sunday, June 3. The 10:30 a.m. mass will be followed by a Corpus Christi procession on the parish grounds, concluding in the church with Benediction of the Most Blessed Sacrament. The parish choir will sing for this mass. There will be no noon mass on June 3.

