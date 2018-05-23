School News

Booth Hill School

The Father’s Club Ice Cream Social will be Thursday, May 24, from 6-8 p.m., at Plasko’s Farm. Register online.

Field Day has been rescheduled for Friday, May 25.

The Art Show will be Wednesday, May 30, from 5-7 p.m.

The PTA Giveback Event, the Pizza Truck, will be held on Friday, June 1, at 5 p.m.

The Father’s Club Open Dance Party for all ages to celebrate the end of the school year will be held on Friday, June 8, from 6:30-8 p.m. Register online.

Continue to send in Box Tops. Thanks to all who continue to support the PTA by sending in their Box Tops.

Frenchtown School

For the month of May, the Kindness Club is continuing to collect snack bags and small water bottles or juice boxes for the food pantry for this summer. There is an increase in families that visit the food pantry in the summer so they could benefit from these items.

Sunday, May 27, join the Fathers’ Club for the opening weekend of Han Solo at Bow Tie Cinema. This is an out-of-school movie event and tickets had to be purchased in advance. The movie begins at 10 a.m.

Our Band and Strings concert will be held on Wednesday, May 30, at 7 p.m.

Field Day, with a Bingo theme, will be held on Wednesday, June 6, with a rain date of Tuesday, June 12. Grades 3, 4 and 5 will participate from 9-10:30 a.m., and grades K, 1 and 2 will participate from 1-2:30 p.m.

Kinderfest will be held on Friday, June 8, in the cafetorium.

Grade 3’s Flag Day presentation will be held on Thursday, June 14.

Fifth grade graduation is on Wednesday, June 20.

Wednesday, June 20, is a full day of school for children. The last day of school is Thursday, June 21, due to the addition of the snow days added to the end of the year. It is a legal day dismissal at 1 p.m. No lunch will be served.

Spring photos have been sent home. Please pay for the pictures you want to keep or return any pictures you don’t want to purchase. Pictures may also be purchased online at mylifetouch.com. Reminders have been sent home.

Frenchtown has improved our online presence. Visit/follow Frenchtown’s Twitter Feed and visit Frenchtown’s updated website.

Twitter Feed: https://twitter.com/FrenchtownElem Website: www.frenchtownelementary.com

We are collecting Box Tops for Education. Please send in your box stops to earn money for Frenchtown.

For communication from the PTA, please enroll in MySchoolAnywhere for email communications, volunteer signup, directories and more from the Frenchtown PTA. Register at join.myschoolanywhere.com. Invitation code is 0661130. After registering and getting your login information you can install the free app from the iTunes App Store or Google Play.

Trumbull Community Television – Keeping Trumbull Connected – can be seen on Spectrum: Channel 194 and Vantage: Channel 6019.