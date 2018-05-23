Upcoming at the Trumbull libraries

Main Library

Monday-Thursday, 9-8

Friday and Saturday, 9-5

CLOSED SUNDAYS starting May 27

203-452-5197

trumbullct-library.org

Fairchild Nichols Memorial Branch

Monday and Wednesday, 10-8

Tuesday and Thursday, 10-5

Saturday, 10-2

203-452-5196

Libraries closed on Summer Sundays starting Sunday, May 27 — Reopening in September.

Monday, May 28, Memorial Day holiday — Libraries closed.

Teen Advisory Group (TAG) meeting — Thursday, May 24, 5-6 p.m. Plan fun activities, make new friends. Refreshments. Drop in, all welcome.

Digital downloading free, with Hoopla and Zinio — Wednesday, May 30, 10-11:30 a.m. Hear how Hoopla downloads and livestreams: e-Books, audiobooks, comics, movies, television shows, or music; and also the Zinio magazine platform. It’s easy to search these systems and download to your device. Bring your device and we’ll help. Trumbull residents. Register.

Deadline for 40th annual Literary Competition — Grades 3-12 and adult. No residency requirement. Rules and applications at trumbullct- library.org. Sponsored by the Trumbull Library System. Deadline Friday, June 1.

Children’s

Homework Help — Grades K-8. Wednesday, May 30, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Get homework help weekly from two high school freshmen in the Children’s play area. Rohit Gunda and Ganesh Nachiappan from Trumbull High School, have tutoring experience in math, social science, or STEM, etc. Details online. Drop in.

Fairchild Nichols Branch

Ukulele Kids — Grades 4 and up. Saturday, May 26. Noon-12:45 p.m. Learn to play the ukulele, a really fun, kid-sized stringed guitar cousin. Beginner six-session series, third session. Ukuleles provided, or bring your own. Free. Register once for all; call for details, or to check on room.

Ukulele Kids Intermediate — Grades 4 and up. Saturday, May 26, 1-1:45 p.m. Third of six-sessions today. Build on skills previously learned. Ukuleles supplied, or bring your own. Free. Register once for all; call for details, or to check on room.

Turn It UP — All ages. Tuesday, May 29, 10:30-11 a.m. A fun and entirely interactive music program that gets kids up and moving. Drop in.

Storytime for 2’s and 3’s — Wednesday, May 30, 10:30-11 a.m. We will have a little bit of music and dancing, a lot of stories and a show-stopping craft. Drop in.

Creators’ Corner 3D Printer — Wednesday, May 30, 2:30-4:30 p.m. Learn about the 3D printer by observing a demo, or trying it out for yourself in a guided hands-on learning experience. Drop in.

Upcoming: The Copenhagen Connection — 4-part series. Part 3: George I, King of Greece. Monday, June 4, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Details online. Free. Register.

Check out our website at trumbullct-library.org, to see details on upcoming events from the home page, and to register online.