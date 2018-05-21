Trumbull Times

Mr. Tweed the cat is available for adoption at Trumbull Animal Shelter

By Julie Miller on May 21, 2018 in Community, Lead News ·

Mr. Tweed

Mr. Tweed is a neutered male cat about 8-years-old. His owner is in a nursing home and could no longer care for him. Tweed is a very friendly cat and may be ok to live with other cats. Visit Mr. Tweed and other cats, dogs, and rabbits available for adoption at Trumbull Animal Shelter, 324 Church Hill Road, or call 203-452-5088 for more information.

Seeking donations

The Trumbull Animal Shelter is always in need of the following items: Canned cat food, clay cat litter, large rawhide, Kong or Nylabones for larger breed dogs. They can be dropped off at the Trumbull Animal Shelter.

