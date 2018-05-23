Trumbull Times

Trumbull Community Television schedule — May 24-30, 2018

By Julie Miller on May 23, 2018 in Community, Lead News ·

You can watch Trumbull Community Television on Charter, channel 194 and Frontier Vantage, channel 6019, and online anytime at trumbullps.tv. Schedule subject to change. Updated schedule and shows on-demand are also available online at trumbullps.tv.

Thursday-Wednesday, May 24-30, 2018

12 a.m. — Govt: Board of Finance May 10 meeting

1:30 a.m. — Govt: Parks and Recreation May 14 meeting

3:15 a.m. — Govt: Police Commission May 16 meeting

3:30 a.m. — Govt: Planning and Zoning May 16 meeting

7 a.m. — Hillcrest Middle School Spring concert: Band and Strings

8:40 a.m. — Tashua Elementary School Spring concert

9:55 a.m. — Booth Hill Elementary School Spring Chorus concert

10:30 a.m. — Frenchtown Elementary School Spring Chorus concert

11:30 a.m. — Middlebrook Elementary School Spring concert

12:45 p.m. — Jane Ryan Kindercolors

1:10 p.m. — Hillcrest Middle School Spring concert: Band and Strings

2:50 p.m. — Tashua Elementary School Spring concert

4 p.m. — Govt: Board of Finance May 17 meeting

6 p.m. — Govt: Trumbull Housing Authority May 21 meeting

8 p.m. — Govt: Board of Education May 22 meeting

10 p.m. — Govt: Water Pollution Control Authority May 23 meeting

Related posts:

  1. Trumbull Community Television schedule — April 5-11, 2018
  2. Trumbull Community Television schedule — April 12-18, 2018
  3. Trumbull Community Television schedule — May 10-16, 2018
  4. Trumbull Community Television schedule — Oct. 5-11, 2017

Tags: , ,

Previous Post Devlin wins unanimous endorsement for State House
About author

Julie Miller


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Trumbull Times

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Trumbull Times, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress