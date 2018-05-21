Special Olympics torch relay runs through town June 8

Police officers are preparing to take to the streets and participate in the annual Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics Connecticut, happening Wednesday, June 6 through Friday, June 8 in towns and communities across the state. Volunteers in law enforcement from around the state will be torchbearers as they pass the Special Olympics “Flame of Hope” from town to town before it reaches its final destination at Southern Connecticut State University during the opening ceremonies of Special Olympics Connecticut’s Summer Games on June 8. To find out more, visit soct.org, and click on 3 Day Run, email specialolympicsct.org, or call 203-230-1201.

The torch relay will pass through Trumbull June 8, entering the town via Route 111 from Monroe at 11:39 a.m. Runners will then carry the torch along Main Street before turning left onto Church Hill Road and continuing on White Plains Road. The relay will then proceed to Route 108 via Unity Road, crossing into Shelton near St. Joseph High School at 1 p.m. After entering Shelton, the relay will continue through Derby, Ansonia and Woodbridge before ending at Southern CT State at 5:20 p.m.