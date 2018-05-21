Harmony on the Sound Chorus free course offered

Trumbull Times

By Julie Miller on May 21, 2018 in Community, Lead News ·

Attention ladies. If you have a passion for singing and performing, Harmony on the Sound Chorus is offering a free three-week course, taught by Master Director Karen Sweeters. It will be held Wednesdays at 7 p.m., May 23, 30 and June 6. At St. Nichols Antiochian Church, New Parish Hall, 5458 Park Ave., Trumbull/Bridgeport line.

Build your vocal skills and learn about four-part a cappella music. After class, join the chorus.

RSVP to Debbie McGrath, membership coordinator ([email protected] sound.org. Visit the website at harmonyonthesound.org.

