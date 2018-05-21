‘Click It or Ticket’ campaign starts today

Memorial Day Weekend marks the unofficial start of summer and police throughout the state will be out enforcing safe driving laws, including occupant protection (seat belt) laws.

Trumbull police will be conducting a seat belt and child safety seat enforcement campaign from May 21 through June 3.

“We at the Trumbull Police Department will be doing our part to help ensure that everyone enjoys the upcoming holiday and summer season as safely and securely as possible,” said Lt. Keith Golding. “So remember, buckle up – every trip. Every time.”