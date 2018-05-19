No. 1 Trumbull leads eight teams into FCIAC softball tournament

The Trumbull Eagles finished off an incredible regular season with records of 19-1 overall and 15-0 in the FCIAC and will be the top seed for the conference tournament, which gets underway on Monday, May 21.

The top four seeds will host quarterfinal games.

After Trumbull at No. 1, the home teams are No. 2 Ludlowe (13-2 FCIAC), No. 3 St. Joseph (13-2), and No. 4 Stamford (11-4).

The road teams for the quarterfinals are No. 5 Norwalk (10-4), No. 6 Danbury (9-6), No. 7 Staples and No. 8 Warde (7-8).

Here’s the complete schedule for the playoffs:

FCIAC Softball Quarterfinals – Mon., May 21

All times are subject to change. Updates will be posted here as soon as they are available

No. 8 Warde (7-8) at No. 1 Trumbull (15-0), 4 p.m.

No. 7 Staples (8-7) at No. 2 Ludlowe (13-2), 4 p.m.

No. 6 Danbury (9-6) at No. 3 St. Joseph (13-2), 4 p.m.

No. 5 Norwalk (10-4) at No. 4 Stamford (11-4), 4 p.m.

FCIAC Semifinals at Sacred Heart – Tues., May 22, 3 and 5 p.m.

FCIAC Final at Sacred Heart – Thurs., May 24, 5 p.m.

The Warde Mustangs were the final team to punch their playoff ticket, as they knocked off the Ridgefield Tigers, 5-3, on Friday. The win gave the Mustangs and Tigers matching 7-8 league records, with Warde earning the head-to-head tiebreaker.

The Ludlowe Falcons and St. Joseph Cadets finished tied for second place with league records of 13-2, but the Falcons took the No. 2 seed based on their 4-3 victory over the Cadets on May 7.

The Stamford Black Knights, who had a seven-game winning streak snapped by Trumbull in their regular-season finale, took the No. 4 seed with an 11-4 league mark.

The Norwalk Bears are 10-4 in the league and still have to finish their conference schedule, as they’re set to face Darien on Sunday. The Bears can match Stamford’s league record but would lose the tiebreaker, so they are set at No. 5 regardless of the outcome of Sunday’s game.

The Danbury Hatters (9-6) took the No. 6 seed, followed by the No. 7 Staples Wreckers (8-7), and the No. 8 Warde Mustangs (7-8).