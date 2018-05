The Trumbull High boys volleyball team closed its regular season with a 3-0 loss to Joel Barlow on Friday.

Trumbull (15-5) will play host to Danbury in the FCIAC quarterfinals on Monday at 4 p.m.

Will DeFusco had 11 kills, Andrew Menjivar 23 assists, Nick Johnson 17 digs and Rob Rufino five kills and three blocks