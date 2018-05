St. Joseph’s softball team defeated Staples High, 10-2, on Friday.

Coach Jeff Babineau’s Cadets improved to 15-4, 13-2 in the FCIAC.

Madison Fitzgerald had three hits, including a home run, and drove in four runs.

Allie Petronchak had hits.

Payton Doiron struck out 11.

Staples’ Anna Sivinski and Sophia Alfero each had two hits.

Staples is 10-10, 8-8.

Staples 000 100 1. 2 8 1

St Joseph 710 020 X 10 12 1

Staples: M. Howard (L), Alfero and Pembski

SJ: Payton Doiron (W) and Charlee Horton