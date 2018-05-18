Softball: Trumbull High defeats Danbury Hatters

Trumbull High had 18 hits and Emily Gell only allowed one and struck out six when the Eagles defeated FCIAC rival Danbury High 13-0 on Friday.

Trumbull, after graduating six seniors from its 2017 first-ever Class LL state championship, finished the season 19-1 and are the No. 1 seed in the Class LL state tournament that begins Tuesday, May 29.

Coach Jacqui Sheftz’ Eagles went 15-0 and are the top seed in the upcoming FCIAC postseason tournament, which begins Monday, May 21 at home versus No. 8 Fairfield Warde.

In the win over Danbury, Julia Huzi had four hits and an RBI.

Ava Dunn had three hits, including a double, and four RBI.

Courtney Fairfield had three hits and three RBIs.

Mackenzie Bruggeman had two hits, including her first varsity home run a two run shot in the sixth.

Delilha Destefano had two hits and an RBI.

Shea McNamara had the lone hit for Danbury to lead off the game.