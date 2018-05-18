Trumbull Times

Softball: Trumbull High defeats Danbury Hatters

By Trumbull Times on May 18, 2018 in FCIAC, High School Sports, Sports Features ·

Emily Gell allowed one hit and struck out six. — Bill Bloxsom photo

Trumbull High had 18 hits and Emily Gell only allowed one and struck out six when the Eagles defeated FCIAC rival Danbury High 13-0 on Friday.

Trumbull, after graduating six seniors from its 2017 first-ever Class LL state championship, finished the season 19-1 and are the No. 1 seed in the Class LL state tournament that begins Tuesday, May 29.

Coach Jacqui Sheftz’ Eagles went 15-0 and are the top seed in the upcoming FCIAC postseason tournament, which begins Monday, May 21 at home versus No. 8 Fairfield Warde.

In the win over Danbury, Julia Huzi had four hits and an RBI.

Ava Dunn had three hits, including a double, and four RBI.

Courtney Fairfield had three hits and three RBIs.

Mackenzie Bruggeman had two hits, including her first varsity home run a two run shot in the sixth.

Delilha Destefano had two hits and an RBI.

Shea McNamara had the lone hit for Danbury to lead off the game.

Related posts:

  1. Softball: Unbeaten Trumbull defeats Ridgefield High
  2. Softball: Trumbull tops St. Joseph in meeting of unbeatens
  3. Softball: Trumbull scores runs early in win over Bears
  4. Softball: Trumbull wins battle of FCIAC unbeatens

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Previous Post Bridgeport Hospital Auxiliary presents 21st annual Wheelchair Meet
About author
Trumbull Times

Trumbull Times


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Trumbull Times

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Trumbull Times, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress