Bowling: Tashua Knolls Friday League champions

By Trumbull Times on May 18, 2018

Tashua Knolls Senior Men’s Club Friday Bowling League champs are Bob Beck, Dave Martini, Lou Rybar and Ron Fitzsimons.

The foursome was honored at the year-end banquet.

