Trumbull Republicans will caucus May 24

The Trumbull Republican Town Committee will hold a caucus to nominate candidates for state representative in the 123rd District and registrar of voters on Thursday May 24 in the Council Chamber at Town Hall.

David Rutigliano is the incumbent in the 123rd District, and William Holden is the projected nominee for registrar. The caucus will begin at 7:30 p.m. and RTC members will vote on the nominations.

In addition, delegates for the 46th District Judge of Probate will convene at Town Hall at 7 p.m. on May 24 to nominate candidates for probate judge.

For information about the event contact RTC Chairman Matt Caron at [email protected]