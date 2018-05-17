Boys volleyball: Eagles defeat Hatters in five sets

Trumbull High’s boys volleyball team defeated Danbury High, 3-2, on Thursday.

Coach Tamara DeBerry’s Eagles completed its regular season with a 14-4 record.

Trumbull will plays host to Danbury in the FCIAC quarterfinals on Monday at 4 p.m.

The teams traded sets in the 25-27, 28-26, 14-25, 25-22, 15-10 match.

Matt Yellen had 18 kills, three blocks and 10 digs.

Andrew Menjivar collected 46 assists and had three blocks.

Nick Johnson had 20 digs.

Maverick Grillo had 10 kills, two blocks and seven digs.