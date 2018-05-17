Trumbull Times

Boys basketball: Trumbull Eagles honor their best

The Trumbull High boys basketball team honored some of its best players. Pictured (front row) are Quentar Taylor and Kyle Brennan; (second row) assistant varsity coach Matt Landin, Chris Brown, J.P. Fromageot and head coach Buddy Bray.

Trumbull High boys basketball team had another successful season with an 18-7 record.

Coach Buddy Bray’s Eagles were runners-up in the FCIAC and defeated Weaver in states before losing to Wilbur Cross, 67-65, in the  quarterfinals.

The following players were honored after the season for their accomplishments on the court.

Timmond Williams and Chris Brown shared the Clifford Bray Sr. MVP Award. Williams led the team in scoring at 21 points per game. A junior tri-captain, he was first-team All FCIAC and second-team All State.

Brown, also a junior tri-captain, was Trumbull’s Defensive Player of the Year. He was named second-team All FCIAC and first-team All Defense.

John (J.P.) Fromageot was winner of the Most Improved Player Award.

Quentar Taylor set a school record with 138 assists, including a single-game mark of 13 vs Stamford.

Kyle Brennan was given the Mike King Sportsmanship Award for his contributions to the program.

