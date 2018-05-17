Boys track: Trumbull sweeps way past Staples, Ridgefield

The Trumbull High boys track and field team improved its record to 3-0 by defeating Staples, 107-43, and Ridgefield, 94-56.

The win against Staples was one of the largest margins of victory against the Wreckers in recent history.

“The team always looks forward to competing against Staples, and we have had some tough battles over the years,” Trumbull coach Nick Banks said. “The guys really wanted this one, and gave excellent efforts in less than ideal weather conditions.

“As has been the case all year so far, the team has really relied on our field events, and the jumpers and throwers were the reason for the size of the victory, sweeping many of the events against Staples and Ridgefield for that matter.”

The Eagles took the top three spots against the Wreckers in the long jump, triple jump, pole vault, 300-meter hurdles and the 100-meter dash. They also outscored Staples, 22-5, in the discus, shot put and javelin.

Senior captain Jack Jones won the long (22-1) and triple jump (44-8).

Junior Nigel Hayes was first in the 110 and 300 hurdles.

Senior Dante DePina posted victories in the 100 and 200-meter races.

Senior captain Tyler Rubush won the 800 in 2:01.

Trumbull will compete against Greenwich and Westhill on Monday at Cardinal Stadium.