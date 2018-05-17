Gaudiano secures nomination for 134th District State Rep Race

Ashley Gaudiano secured the Democratic nomination for State Representative for the 134th District (which represents Trumbull and Fairfield) during a convention in Fairfield on May 16, 2018.

Standing before a group of enthusiastic delegates and supporters, Gaudiano pledged to work hard to win the seat, emphasizing how residents of the district deserve a powerful advocate for the people on their side in November.

“I want you to know that I am going to pour everything I’ve got into this race,” said Gaudiano. “Because when I decide to take something on, when I am passionate about something, I put everything I have into it and I leave nothing on the table. And that’s how I feel about running for this position during a critically important time in our State and in our Country.”

Gaudiano is a dynamic young leader seeking to bring a new kind of leadership to State government — one that encourages collaboration, prioritizes people rather than partisan politics, and seeks to implement smart, sensible, and fiscally responsible solutions.

“In speaking with constituents, the same core issues continue to arise: our education system; our roads and bridges; and affordability for families and seniors,” said Gaudiano. “We are in a difficult fiscal situation in Connecticut — we cannot tax our way to success, nor can we cut our way to success. We must work across the aisle; innovate; think creatively; and make compromises in order to achieve prosperity for the people.”

Tom Kelly, Chairman of the Trumbull Democratic Town Committee, said of Gaudiano, “Ashley is part of the next generation of leaders in Connecticut. She is smart, hard-working, and she cares about others. She will listen to the residents of this district and put them ahead of any partisan interests. She is practical and will work to find solutions to Connecticut’s challenges and she will find common ground with others.”

Steve Sheinberg, Chairman of the Fairfield Democratic Town Committee said, “Ashley possesses the intellect, integrity, and vision to represent our principles and values here in the 134th District. As a Trumbull Town Council representative, nonprofit consultant, and community volunteer, Ashley has dedicated herself both professionally and personally to bettering our communities over the last 10 years. We need Ashley’s voice and passion in Hartford, and I am happy to support such a qualified candidate for State Representative.”

Former Chairwoman of the Connecticut Democratic Party Nancy DiNardo also praised Gaudiano for her tenacity and dedication.

“It’s vital that we win this district and keep the State House in Democratic hands, and I can think of no one more qualified for the job than Ashley Gaudiano,” said DiNardo, who was one of the longest serving State Chairs in the nation’s history. “Ashley is one of the most hardworking candidates I’ve ever come across. She has spent her time in the community talking to voters about the issues they care about and that’s exactly what we need. It’s time for the 134th House District to have a representative that will listen to their needs and fight for them in the legislature.”

In her professional career, Gaudiano works with nonprofits throughout Connecticut, providing support with communication and strategy through her own consulting firm. Gaudiano attended Elon University and Loyola University Chicago’s Law School. Outside of work, Gaudiano is dedicated to improving the lives of underserved populations in our community as a volunteer. She provides pro bono legal and communication services in Connecticut and serves on the board for a national nonprofit focused on engaging citizens in the political process.

