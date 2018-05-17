Trumbull Times

Youth baseball: Technique Tigers win War at the Shore

Team members (front row) are: Allan Perez, Raymond Vicente, Jack Nemec, Mason Hope and Brennan Herold; (second row) Ryan Couturas, Matthew Cummings, Andrew LaBella, JJ Romatzick, Logan Huzi, Michael Cosmas, Roy Lenhard and coach Rob Medina. Missing from photo is coach Rafael Colon.

The Technique Tigers 13U baseball team, coached by Rafael Colon and Rob Medina, won the War at the Shore Mid-May Classic in East Lyme.

The tournament hosted 12-13U teams and the Tigers went 3-0, scoring 41 runs and only allowing four.

 

