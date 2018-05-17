Youth baseball: Technique Tigers win War at the Shore

The Technique Tigers 13U baseball team, coached by Rafael Colon and Rob Medina, won the War at the Shore Mid-May Classic in East Lyme.
The tournament hosted 12-13U teams and the Tigers went 3-0, scoring 41 runs and only allowing four.
