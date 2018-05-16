FCIAC baseball playoff picture

The FCIAC baseball season is finishing with a flourish as seven of the eight playoffs teams have been determined and six other teams are within a game of eighth place.

Current FCIAC Standings

1 Ridgefield (13-2)

Tigers clinched the No. 1 seed.

2 Staples (12-3)

Wreckers clinched the No. 2 seed.

3 Danbury (10-4)

The Hatters have tiebreakers over St. Joseph and Darien, and need one win to clinch a quarterfinal home game. They host Greenwich Tues., and play at Trumbull Wed.

4 St. Joseph (10-5)

The Cadets are fifth via tiebreaker over Darien. They can clinch a quarterfinal home game with a win over Staples on Tues., or a Darien loss to Norwalk on Wed.

5 Darien (10-5)

The Blue Wave can earn a quarterfinal home game with a win over Norwalk and a St. Joseph loss to Staples. They can fall no lower than fifth place.

6 Trumbull (9-6)

The Eagles are currently sixth based on their win over Greenwich in April. They host Danbury on Wednesday and can still finish anywhere from sixth to eighth.

7 Greenwich (9-6)

The Cardinals have won four straight and finish the regular season at Danbury on a Tuesday. They can move up to No. 6 with a win combined with a Trumbull loss. Otherwise, they will finish at No. 7.

8 Brien McMahon (7-7)

McMahon currently holds down the eighth and final playoff spot and has two games to play. The Senators play at Wilton Tuesday and home against Central on Wednesday.

9th-place tie Ludlowe, Warde, New Canaan and Norwalk (7-8 each)

These four teams are still hanging on, and would need McMahon and Wilton to each lose at least one of their final two games in order to move into a tie for the eighth spot, and then hope the resulting tiebreaker scenario falls their way.

13 Wilton (6-8)

The Warriors’ loss to Stamford knocked them down to 13th place, but they still have a clear road in.Wilton hosts McMahon on Tuesday and finishes with a road game at Ludlowe on Wednesday. If they win their final two games, the Warriors would then own tiebreakers over McMahon, Ludlowe, Warde, New Canaan and Norwalk and would qualify as the No. 8 seed.