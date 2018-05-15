Jack & Jill need a home

Jack is a male, black and white, neutered kitten and adorable.
Jill is a female, petite, adorable, spayed, calico mix kitten.
They are about 6 months young, and healthy.
They are a bit shy at first, but soon come around. They may need just a short time to get adjusted.
Jack & Jill are siblings who love to play. They are very bonded and will stay together. They would love a home with another cat that likes cats.
They are in need of a reliable foster home until placed; everything will be provided.
For more information, or receive an application, call 203-330-0255, email [email protected] or visit petprotectorsrescue.org.