Girls tennis: Staples Wreckers defeat St. Joseph

By Trumbull Times on May 15, 2018 in FCIAC, High School Sports, Sports Features ·

St. Joseph’s girls tennis team lost to Staples High, 7-0, on Monday.

The Cadets are 4-11 while the Wreckers improved to 15-1.

Singles: Olivia Foster (S) def. Gabby Gatto 7-6, 2-6, 6-2; Carine Geijerstan (S) def. Clare Seperack 6-0, 6-0; Olivia Gordy (S) def. Audrey Patrick 6-0, 6-1; Rachel Suggs (S) def. Maddie Rader 6-1, 6-1.

Doubles: Kristin Butler-Hannah Bjorkman (S) def. Gina Giannotta-Jayne Hickey 6-1, 6-0; Lily Smith-Kai Dasbach (S) def. Skylar Shandrowski-Debora Yohou 6-1, 6-0; Luiza Cocito-Allison Katz (S) def. Alice Maldon-Isabella Watson 6-0, 6-1.

