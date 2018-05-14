Baseball: Trumbull trio shuts out Central Hilltoppers

Trumbull used stellar pitching and a big-inning attack to defeat Bridgeport Central, 6-0, on Monday.

Winning pitcher Ryan Vawter pitched five shutout innings, before Jake Teixeira and Brandon Bottino threw a scoreless frame each to five-hit the Hilltoppers.

Luke Masiuk had a three-run double in the first inning, and Peter Autuori had a two-run single in the fifth for the Eagles (12-7, 9-6 FCIAC).

Chris Brown had three hits.

For Central, Jaylon Bell and Joaqin Brasher had two hit apiece. Junior Tavares doubled.

Bridgeport Central 000 000 0 0 5 1

Trumbull 310 020 x 6 8 0

BC- Alex Sierra (L), Jalen Orozco (5), and Don Livamento

T- Ryan Vawter (W, 3-0), Jake Teixeira (6), Brandon Bottino (7) and Kevin Bruggeman, Robert Goldsmith