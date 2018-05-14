Girls tennis: Trumbull Eagles upend Danbury Hatters

Trumbull High defeated the Danbury High girls tennis team, 7-0, on Monday.
Coach Vic Sesto’s Eagles are 8-8 and with the win qualified for the Class L state tournament.
Danbury is 4-12.
Singles
Unique Akinloye (T) def. Cat Sullivan 6-0, 6-1
Julia Louw (T) def. Sanjana Shriram 6-3, 6-1
Lauren Louw (T) def. Brooke Belanger 6-1, 6-1
Symphony Akinloye (T) def. Anna Gawley 6-4, 7-6 (1)
Doubles
Amelia Grasso/Laine Neufeld (T) def. Rashmi Pai/Jamie Gundeck 6-0, 6-3
Evani Dalal/Leilani Brown (T) def. Emily Bleeker/Taylor Potpan 6-2, 6-1
Libby Liggins/Isabella Basic (T) def. Ashley Amigon/Tashnuva Alum 6-1, 6-3