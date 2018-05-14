Softball: Trumbull defeats Darien, Giacobbe homers for 100th

Kayla Giacobbe smacked a home run for her 100th career hit when the St. Joseph softball team defeated Darien High, 12-0, on Monday.

Payton Doiron limited the Blue Wave to a Stefani Gentile base hit and struck out 10 batters in the six-inning triumph.

Hannah Hutchison had two hits, including a two-run home run.

The Cadets are 14-4, 12-2 in the FCIAC. Darien is 8-10.

Darien 000 000 0 1 4

St Joseph 201 702 12 9 0

Batteries:

D- Grace Karas (L), Caroso and Caroline Kruger

SJ- Payton Doiron (w) and Charlee Horton