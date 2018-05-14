Herbst — On to primary

Former First Selectman Tim Herbst lost out on his bid to become the Republican nominee to run for governor Saturday at the party’s convention, but garnered enough support from the delegates in attendance to qualify for an August primary against Danbury Mayor Mark Boughton, the party’s choice, and Steve Obsitnik, who placed third in the voting.

Herbst said he was confident he was well positioned to win the August primary. He won two congressional districts (the second and third) at the convention Saturday and nearly tied two others (the first and fourth). In all Herbst received just over 40% of the total vote on the third and final round of balloting. Herbst won the Second Congressional District by 2-1 margin over Boughton. The district, located in the eastern part of the state, includes Windham, Tolland, New London and most of Middlesex counties. Boughton ran strongest in the Fifth District, which includes northern Fairfield and most of Litchfield counties.

“I am overwhelmed by the tremendous support I received from so many great Republicans at the [Connecticut] GOP convention and could not be more excited to now take my record of proven reform and outsider message directly to Republican primary voters,” Herbst said Sunday. “Republican voters deserve a nominee they can trust, not only to win the November election, but to bring fundamental change to Hartford and fight for their values.”

Herbst said he was proud of having won two of the state’s five districts outright and declared himself a Hartford outsider running against the party establishment.

“We simply cannot afford to nominate any candidate who we cannot trust to win an election, change business-as-usual in Hartford or fight for our values,” Herbst said.