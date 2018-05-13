FCIAC girls lacrosse playoff picture

The Darien Blue Wave is the defending FCIAC champion and carries a perfect league record of 10-0 into the final week of the regular season.

Based on power points, Darien is currently ranked No. 1, followed by two 9-1 teams: New Canaan in second place and Greenwich in third. Wilton (8-2) is close behind in fourth place.

The rest of the current top eight as of Saturday, May 12, includes Ridgefield (6-4), Ludlowe (5-4), Staples (5-4), and Warde (5-5).

The FCIAC uses a power point system to determine the tournament field due to an uneven schedule. Each of the FCIAC’s 16 teams plays either 10 or 11 official league games.

The formula awards 100 points per league win and 10 bonus points for each league win posted by opponents that they’ve beaten.

As an example, Darien defeated New Canaan, so Darien receives 190 points — 100 points for the win and 90 bonus points because New Canaan is 9-1 in official league play.

The total number of points is then divided by the number of games played, and the average is used in the power point standings.

Power points are used ONLY to determine the eight FCIAC tournament qualifiers. They DO NOT determine playoff seedings.

After the qualifiers are determined, the coaches of the qualifying teams will rank the teams 1-7 (coaches cannot rank their own teams) and those votes will be used to determine seeding.

The FCIAC quarterfinals are scheduled for Friday, May 18, at the home sites of the top four seeds. The semifinals and final will be held at the neutral site of Norwalk High School. The semifinals are scheduled for 5 and 7 p.m., Monday, May 21, and the championship game is scheduled for 7 p.m., Wednesday, May 23.

Unofficial FCIAC Girls Lacrosse Power Point Standings as of May 12

Chart includes official FCIAC record, bonus points (based on defeated opponents’ league wins), total points (100 for each win plus bonus points), and the final average.