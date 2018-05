St. Joseph’s girls lacrosse team defeated Norwalk, 10-9, on Saturday.

Abbey Ivanovich scored three goals and had two assist for the Cadets.

Kate Condron had two goals and three assists.

Jettke Gray had two goals and won 11 draw controls.

Kylie Lucifora (assist), Maddie Dunkel and Annie McNeil scored goals.

Erin Owens made six saves.

St. Joseph (9-6) will close the regular season with a 6:30 visit to New Canaan’s Dunning Stadium on Tuesday night.