Trumbull Times

The Tashua Knolls Senior Men’s Club travel golf update

By Trumbull Times on May 12, 2018 in Recreational Sports, Sports Features ·

The Tashua Knolls Senior Men’s Club Travel Golf Group continued its 2018 season with following two matches.

The winning scores at Orange Hills on April 26 were: first place: John Strich, John Hofbauer, Ralph Thornton, John DiBella – 127; second place: Rich Freeman, Bob Kilton, Bob Wolfe, Jeff Jenkins – 128; and third place: Carl Bluestein, Felix Esposito, Bob Gregory, Bob Tavella – 132.

The Low net winner was Jeff Jenkins with a 70.

The winning scores playing at Grassy Hills on May 10 were: first place: John Strich, John Hofbauer, Ralph Thornton, John DiBella – 127; second place: Rich Freeman, Bob Kilton, Bob Wolfe, Jeff Jenkins – 128; and third place: Carl Bluestein, Felix Esposito, Bob Gregory, Bob Tavella – 132.

The Low Net winner was Bob Tavella with a 63.

The closest to the pin at 10 was Guy Favreau.

Related posts:

  1. Lou Riccio Memorial golf tournament winners
  2. Tashua Knolls Senior Men’s Club Tuesday bowlers
  3. Rich Schwam tops list of Friday League bowlers
  4. Tuesday League bowling

Tags: ,

Previous Post Campus News
About author
Trumbull Times

Trumbull Times


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Trumbull Times

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Trumbull Times, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress