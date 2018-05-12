The Tashua Knolls Senior Men’s Club travel golf update

The Tashua Knolls Senior Men’s Club Travel Golf Group continued its 2018 season with following two matches.

The winning scores at Orange Hills on April 26 were: first place: John Strich, John Hofbauer, Ralph Thornton, John DiBella – 127; second place: Rich Freeman, Bob Kilton, Bob Wolfe, Jeff Jenkins – 128; and third place: Carl Bluestein, Felix Esposito, Bob Gregory, Bob Tavella – 132.

The Low net winner was Jeff Jenkins with a 70.

The Low Net winner was Bob Tavella with a 63.

The closest to the pin at 10 was Guy Favreau.