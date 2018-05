Payton Doiron pitched a four-hit shutout, striking out 13, when St. Joseph’s softball team defeated New Canaan 3-0 on Friday night.

Alyssa Noce tripled and had an RBI for coach Jeff Babineau’s Cadets (13-4, 11-2 FCIAC).

Gillian Kane had two hits and struck out seven for New Canaan (6-11, 4-9 FCIAC).

St Joseph 000 021 0 3 4 0

New Canaan 000 000 0 0 3 4

SJ: Payton Doiron (W) and Charlee Horton

NC: Gillian Kane (L) and Emily Shullman