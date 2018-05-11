Baseball: Trumbull’s Gomes four-hits Trinity Catholic

Ryan Gomes pitched a complete game four-hitter when the Trumbull High baseball team defeated Trinity Catholic, 5-1, in Stamford on Friday.
Coach Phil Pacelli’s Eagles are now 11-7, 8-6 in the FCIAC.
Brian Hance, Luke Masiuk and Devin DiCocco had two hits each
Chris Brown had an RBI triple.
Trinity’s Nico Morse tripled and score a run.
Trumbull 010 100 3 5 10 2
Trinity Cath. 000 001 0 1 4 1
T- Ryan Gomes (W, 3-1) and Kevin Bruggeman
TC- Emmett Donaghue (L), Sam Pensiero (6), Chris Raduazzo and Cole Imbrogno