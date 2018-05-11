Trumbull Times

Baseball: Trumbull’s Gomes four-hits Trinity Catholic

Ryan Gomes pitched a complete game four-hitter when the Trumbull High baseball team defeated Trinity Catholic, 5-1, in Stamford on Friday.

Coach Phil Pacelli’s Eagles are now 11-7, 8-6 in the FCIAC.

Brian Hance, Luke Masiuk and Devin DiCocco had two hits each

Chris Brown had an RBI triple.

Trinity’s Nico Morse tripled and score a run.

Trumbull        010 100 3 5 10  2

Trinity Cath.  000 001 0 1    4 1

T- Ryan Gomes (W, 3-1) and Kevin Bruggeman

TC- Emmett Donaghue (L), Sam Pensiero (6), Chris Raduazzo and Cole Imbrogno

