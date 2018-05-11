Trumbull Times

Boys volleyball: Eagles top Cards

By Trumbull Times on May 11, 2018 in High School Sports, Sports Features ·

Trumbull’s boys volleyball team defeated Greenwich, 3-0 (25-19, 25-16, 25-22), on Friday.

Maverick Grillo had 10 digs, Andrew Menjivar 29 assists and Will DeFusco eight kills for the Eagles (12-4).

Related posts:

  1. Boys volleyball: Trumbull High defeats Stamford, 3-0
  2. Boys volleyball: Trumbull edges New Canaan
  3. Boys volleyball: Cadets lose to Cougars
  4. Boys volleyball: Darien Blue Wave tops Trumbull

Tags: ,

Previous Post Nichols Garden Club offers discounted tickets for Secret Garden Tour Next Post Baseball: Trumbull's Gomes four-hits Trinity Catholic
About author
Trumbull Times

Trumbull Times


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Trumbull Times

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Trumbull Times, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress