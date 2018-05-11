Boys volleyball: Eagles top Cards

Trumbull’s boys volleyball team defeated Greenwich, 3-0 (25-19, 25-16, 25-22), on Friday.
Maverick Grillo had 10 digs, Andrew Menjivar 29 assists and Will DeFusco eight kills for the Eagles (12-4).
Trumbull’s boys volleyball team defeated Greenwich, 3-0 (25-19, 25-16, 25-22), on Friday.
Maverick Grillo had 10 digs, Andrew Menjivar 29 assists and Will DeFusco eight kills for the Eagles (12-4).
By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement
© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Trumbull Times, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484